Heavy rains in Odisha under influence of cyclone Jawad

Odisha gets heavy rains under influence of cyclone Jawad

Rainfall was reported from most districts of the state, the weather office said

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Dec 06 2021, 04:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 04:25 ist
National Highway-5 wears almost deserted look amid incessant rains owing to Cyclone Jawad, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains lashed parts of Odisha on Sunday as remnants of cyclone Jawad, which has weakened into a deep depression, neared the coast, officials said.

The system moved north-northeastwards at 20 kmph in the last six hours and is over the west-central Bay of Bengal, 90 km from Gopalpur, 120 km from Puri and 210 km from Paradip, the weather office said in its 11.30 am bulletin. It is likely to move north-northeast wards, weaken further into depression and reach Odisha coast near Puri around afternoon, it said.

Also read: ‘Jawad’ shows mercy, spares India’s east coast havoc

It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area around midnight, it added.

Rainfall was reported from most districts of the state, the weather office said. Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Khalikote recorded 158 mm rainfall, followed by Nayagarh (107.5 mm).

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cyclone Jawad
Odisha
Heavy Rains
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Why people might discriminate against foreign accents

Why people might discriminate against foreign accents

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

 