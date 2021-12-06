Odisha gets heavy rains under influence of cyclone Jawad

Heavy rains lashed parts of Odisha on Sunday as remnants of cyclone Jawad, which has weakened into a deep depression, neared the coast, officials said.

The system moved north-northeastwards at 20 kmph in the last six hours and is over the west-central Bay of Bengal, 90 km from Gopalpur, 120 km from Puri and 210 km from Paradip, the weather office said in its 11.30 am bulletin. It is likely to move north-northeast wards, weaken further into depression and reach Odisha coast near Puri around afternoon, it said.

Also read: ‘Jawad’ shows mercy, spares India’s east coast havoc

It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area around midnight, it added.

Rainfall was reported from most districts of the state, the weather office said. Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Khalikote recorded 158 mm rainfall, followed by Nayagarh (107.5 mm).

Check out latest videos from DH: