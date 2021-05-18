Odisha imposes lockdown from May 19 to June 1

Odisha government announced a lockdown throughout the state from May 19, till 5 am, June 1.
There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays.
There shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19th till 5 am of June 1st. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays: Government of Odisha pic.twitter.com/h9w7niG0cL
— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021
The covid-19 caseload in the state surged to 6,33,302 on Tuesday after 10,321 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,357, a health department official said.
More to follow...
