Odisha imposes lockdown from May 19 to June 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 14:47 ist
Migrants walk during Covid induced statewide 14-day lockdown in the wake of rising coronavirus cases, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha government announced a lockdown throughout the state from May 19, till 5 am, June 1.

There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays.

The covid-19 caseload in the state surged to 6,33,302 on Tuesday after 10,321 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,357, a health department official said.

More to follow...

Odisha
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

