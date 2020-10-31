Odisha reports 1,470 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Odisha's Covid-19 caseload on Saturday mounted to 2,90,116 after 1,470 persons tested positive, while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,320, a health department official said.

Of the fresh infections detected in all the 30 districts, 853 were reported from different quarantine centres, the remaining being local contact cases.

Khurda district registered the highest number of fresh cases (170), followed by Cuttack (126) and Sundergarh (112), the official said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said: "Regret to inform the demise of 12 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

With the 12 fatalities, the state's Covid-19 toll mounted to 1,320, the official said, adding, three deaths each were reported from Khurda and Sundergarh districts and two in Keonjhar.

Four people also succumbed to the virus in Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Puri and Nuapada districts, he said.

As many as 53 other Covid-19 patients have also died, but the department attributed the cause to other diseases.

Ganjam district alone has so far reported 230 deaths followed by Khurda (229) and Cuttack (110).

Odisha now has 14,905 active cases, while 2,73,838 people have recovered from the disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 45.55 lakh sample tests, including 47,750 on Friday.

The positivity rate stands at 6.37, the official added.