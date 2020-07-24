Odisha reports 1,594 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally surges past 22,500

Odisha's Covid-19 tally mounted to 22,693 with record 1,594 fresh cases in a day, while the death toll surged to 120 as six more people succumbed to the disease, a health department official said on Friday.

The state's coronavirus hotspot Ganjam district accounted for the maximum number of 732 new cases, followed by Khurda with 320 cases and Cuttack 136, he said.

As many as 1,067 fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres, the official said, adding, contact-tracing and follow-up action are underway.

"Regret to inform the demise of six coronavirus patients while under treatment in hospitals," the department said in a release.

Three deaths were recorded in Ganjam and one each in Rayagada, Gajapati and Bhadrak districts, the official said, adding in most of the cases where death occurred the patients were also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney diseases.

Odisha now has 8,148 active cases, while 14,393 people have recovered from the disease so far, the release said.

Since Thursday, the state has conducted swab tests of 11,647 people, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 4,33,578 so far.

Meanwhile, the health department said a 48-year-old woman from Cuttack, who was to be administered plasma therapy, has recovered from Covid-19 and will be discharged on Friday.

So far, 13 patients in Odisha have received plasma therapy and most of them are recovering, the department said on Twitter.