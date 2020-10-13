Odisha reports 2,275 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths

Odisha's Covid-19 tally mounted to 2,56,937 with 2,275 people testing positive for the infection on Tuesday, while 17 fresh fatalities raised the toll in the coastal state to 1,057, a senior health department official here said.

Of the 2,275 new cases, 1,318 were reported from different quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 364, followed by Sundargarh at 150 and Cuttack at 144. Seven districts reported more than 100 cases each.

Taking to Twitter, the health and family welfare said, "Regret to inform the demise of seventeen Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Four fresh fatalities were registered in Mayurbhanj, three in Khurda and two each in Puri and Sundergarh. One each succumbed to the infection in Balasore, Bolangir, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara and Sambalpur.

Odisha currently has 25,635 active coronavirus cases, while 2,30,192 people have recovered so far.

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, according to the official.

Over 38.36 lakh samples have been examined in the state, including 40,058 on Monday.