Odisha reports highest single-day spike with 225 new coronavirus cases; total count 3,723

Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 225 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 3,723, a Health Department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 196 were reported from various quarantine centres where people returning from other states were lodged, while 29 others were detected in contact-tracing exercises, he said.

The new cases were found in 16 districts.

The maximum of 92 fresh cases were detected in Cuttack district, followed by 20 in Ganjam and 19 in Khurda.

Puri district, which is preparing for the annual Rath Jatra of Lord Jagannath, also reported 15 cases.

Fifteen cases were found in Kandhamal, followed by 13 in Jagatsinghpur, 12 in Bolangir, nine in Mayurbhanj, seven each in Nayagarh and Dhenkanal, five in Bhadrak, four in Kendrapara, three in Kalahandi, two in Balasore and one each in Angul and Sundergarh.

With this, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,236, while 2,474 people have recovered from the disease till Friday, the official said.

Ten people died of the disease in the state. Three more patients had tested positive for the disease but they died of other reasons, the official said.