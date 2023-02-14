Odisha waives user fees for public toilets

Odisha waives user fees for public toilets

The government has asked the people to lodge complaints with the ‘Mo Sahar Sarkar’ helpline number in case the fee is demanded

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Feb 14 2023, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 18:41 ist
The Odisha government asked civic body officials to adopt information and education campaign activities to spread the message of 'no user fee required'. Representational Image. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan BK

Odisha government has waived the user fee for public and community toilets in the state, an official notification said.

The government will meet the expenditure in this regard, an official said on Tuesday. The government asked the people to lodge complaints with the ‘Mo Sahar Sarkar’ helpline number in case it is demanded, the state's Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) said in a letter to civic bodies.

The department asked civic body officials to adopt information and education campaign activities to spread the message of 'no user fee required'. “Make sure to always use toilets and help in keeping the toilets and environment clean in your cities,” it said in a message to the people.

