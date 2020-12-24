Odisha's D-brothers sent to 3-day police remand in arms recovery case

Odisha's D-brothers sent to 3-day remand in arms case

PTI
PTI, Cuttack,
  • Dec 24 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 22:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Dhalasmant brothers were sent to three-day police remand by a court in Odisha's Cuttack on Thursday in connection with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their residence.

Police had sought five-day remands of Sushant Dhalasmant and Sushil Dhalasmant for their custodial interrogation.

Sixteen pistols and over one thousand live bullets were recovered from their house at Abhinav Bidanasi in the Markat Nagar police station area earlier this month, officials said.

A special police team has been formed to interrogate the brothers who are in jail for nearly five years now.

The brothers were produced in the Cuttack court after they were brought under heavy security from Balangir and Balasore jails.

The gangster siblings were arrested from Bhubaneswar in January 2016 in connection with a murder case, police said.

Cuttack
Odisha
arms

