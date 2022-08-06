1 dead, another hurt as CISF constable opens fire

One dead, one hurt as CISF constable opens fire in Kolkata

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Aug 06 2022, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 21:29 ist
Credit: iStock images

One CISF assistant sub-inspector was killed and an officer of assistant-commandant rank was injured when a constable opened fire at the Indian Museum premises in Kolkata.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Saturday. City Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said that senior officials (deputy commissioner, central) concerned, combat team and QRTs rushed to the spot once the information of firing was received.

A communication was established with the CISF. The police successfully convinced the constable, disarmed him, and arrested him. Around 15 rounds of bullets were fired by the constable. The matter is being investigated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kolkata
West Bengal
Shootout

What's Brewing

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

 