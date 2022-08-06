One dead, one hurt as CISF constable opens fire in Kolkata

One CISF assistant sub-inspector was killed and an officer of assistant-commandant rank was injured when a constable opened fire at the Indian Museum premises in Kolkata.
The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Saturday. City Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said that senior officials (deputy commissioner, central) concerned, combat team and QRTs rushed to the spot once the information of firing was received.
A communication was established with the CISF. The police successfully convinced the constable, disarmed him, and arrested him. Around 15 rounds of bullets were fired by the constable. The matter is being investigated.
