Oppn losing the battle of perception: Adhir Chowdhury

The leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury said on Wednesday that Opposition parties have been unable to counter BJP’s narrative branding them as “anti-national and corrupt".

“There is no denying that Opposition parties are gradually losing the battle of perceptions against the BJP. We have not been able to counter BJP’s narrative in which Opposition leaders and parties who have fought for the country and its progress are labelled as anti-national and corrupt,” Chowdhury said while speaking to reporters at a facilitation ceremony by the Congress legislative party at the West Bengal Assembly.

Chowdhury alleged that a suffocating atmosphere was prevailing in the country and whoever disagrees with the Centre is being labelled as anti-national and corrupt.

“There is a clear attempt to muzzle the liberal voices in the country,” he added.

He stressed on the need to set aside ideological differences between Left parties and Congress to join forces against the Trinamool Congress in the state and the BJP at the national level.