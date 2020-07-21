Out-of-job bouncers enforce social distancing rules at markets, malls

The Covid-19 pandemic hasn't been kind to many and with the restrictions in place, has robbed a sizable chunk of the population of their jobs. One such section is that of bouncers of bars, pubs and discos that has been facing the wrath of the virus. The situation, however, has also offered them a new position in return — one of social responsibility and awareness.

The bouncers in Kolkata are back to the grind but this time, as prospective candidates for store owners who are looking to hire people to enforce social-distancing rules, The Times of India reported.

While the bars and other establishments where bouncers usually work still remain closed due to lockdown conditions, malls, markets and local stores that offer essential services, continue to have people coming in, at times in more than manageable numbers.

The owners of the retail stores have turned towards the currently unemployed bouncers and are paying them to conduct temperature checks, manage the crowd and ensure that all the customers abide by the social-distancing guidelines, .

At least six wholesale and retail markets in Central Kolkata have hired them, the report said.

The joint secretary of the Central Kolkata Electrical Goods Association, Chandresh Ramani, told the publication that ten bouncers arrive before the market opens and take up the position in front of the different gates.

“They have been instructed to tell every visitor to wear masks. They check the temperature of people at the gate and ensure that they enter in an orderly manner,” he said.

Talking to the publication about the situation they've found themselves in, one of the bouncers said, “But something is better than nothing. Most of us have run out of savings. We are in desperate need for work. We were in desperate need for work.”