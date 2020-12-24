PM Modi attends centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati

PM Modi attends centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University

Gurudev's vision for Visva-Bharati is also the essence of self-reliant India, he said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 24 2020, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 11:37 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, via video conferencing.

Amid growing criticms over Farm Laws, PM Modi reiterated Tagore's self-reliant India message and said 'Atmanirbharta' would bring prosperity of India to the world: "Gurudev's vision for Visva-Bharati is also the essence of self-reliant India. Self-reliant India campaign is also the path of India's welfare for world welfare. This campaign is a campaign to empower India, a campaign to bring prosperity from the prosperity of India to the world."

He also said that India is the only major country which is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Visva-Bharati University
Narendra Modi
West Bengal

What's Brewing

6 underrated 'direct to OTT' movies from 2020

6 underrated 'direct to OTT' movies from 2020

How confident are you about your coronavirus test?

How confident are you about your coronavirus test?

'Wonder Woman 84' review: An un-cynical take on heroism

'Wonder Woman 84' review: An un-cynical take on heroism

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Why should we explore asteroids?

Why should we explore asteroids?

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'

DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

 