PM Modi attends centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, via video conferencing.

Amid growing criticms over Farm Laws, PM Modi reiterated Tagore's self-reliant India message and said 'Atmanirbharta' would bring prosperity of India to the world: "Gurudev's vision for Visva-Bharati is also the essence of self-reliant India. Self-reliant India campaign is also the path of India's welfare for world welfare. This campaign is a campaign to empower India, a campaign to bring prosperity from the prosperity of India to the world."

He also said that India is the only major country which is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement.

More to follow...