PM Modi uses cricket analogy to explain 'khela shesh' for Mamata in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for repeatedly questioning the Election Commission of India.

He likened it to a player questioning the umpire repeatedly in a game of cricket. "If a player raises a question on the umpire time and again, we know there's some problem in his/her game. In politics, if someone questions the EVM or the EC time and again, we must understand the game is over," he said.

The Prime Minister further targeting Mamata said, "defeat is right in front of you, just accept it."

Addressing a rally in Tarakeshwar, he said, "There is so much sweetness in Bengal -- sweetness in people, culture, and its 'mishti doi' then why is Mamata bringing so much bitterness in the state?"

"The TMC government has proved to be a disaster for West Bengal. Humanity says that whenever there is trouble for someone, the hand of help should be extended. But the TMC made trouble a source of income," alleged Modi.

