Political upheaval in Maharashtra gives BJP room to stir up drama in West Bengal

The political development in Maharashtra—the crumbling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition and BJP’s return to power—has stirred up West Bengal politics. BJP leader in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed earlier this week that an end like Maha Vikas Aghadi awaits the Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress continued with its campaign against Adhikari, demanding action against him for his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

Adhikari, while addressing a rally on Monday in Cooch Behar district, had said that (BJP’s revival in) Maharashtra has happened, it would be Jharkhand’s turn next and after that Rajasthan’s. “After that we will reach Bengal. There is no reason for worry. The (Trinamool) government can’t be kept,” he said. Adhikari claimed that the Trinamool government will not last beyond 2024—the year of Lok Sabha elections—or that it will complete its five-year term till 2026.

However, looking at the current political conditions in West Bengal, Adhikari’s assertion of a Maharashtra-like end for the TMC, seems to be politically unfeasible. The TMC has maintained a steady position in civic elections and by-polls, and the state BJP has, relatively, remained a lesser performer, since the state assembly elections concluded last year.

Also, for the time being, the Trinamool Congress seems to have narrowed its focus to Adhikari—but is also independent of Adhikari’s comments made about the fall of the state government.

On Monday, TMC had organised protest rallies at three locations in the state demanding Adhikari’s arrest. On Tuesday, a TMC delegation met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and requested that action be taken by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Adhikari.

The TMC leadership collectively intensified their demand on Thursday. The party’s twitter handle posted: “Sarada chief Sudipta Sen confirms yet again that Suvendu Adhikari and his brothers had taken money and is knee-deep in corruption…” A video clip from a news channel was also posted, where Sen is seen walking and talking to reporters.

Other TMC leaders who took to Twitter to demand action against Adhikari were: MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Minister of State Information & Cultural Affairs And Tourism Department Indranil Sen, and Chandrima Bhattacharya, who is the Minister of State (independent charge) Urban Development and Municipal Affairs as well as the Minister of State Health & Family Welfare and Land & Land Reforms, & Refugee Rehabilitation.