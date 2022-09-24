Politics over UNESCO's listing of Durga Puja should end, says Meenakshi Lekhi

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, the politics over Durga Puja’s inscription in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity should end, and every Indian should be proud of the fact.

She was participating in a special programme organised by the Ministry of Culture, dedicated to celebrating the achievement, at Kolkata on Saturday. “The politics should end, every Indian should feel proud,” Minister of state for culture and external affairs said.

When asked that the state government too has been actively involved in the puja — holding carnival, supporting clubs — Lekhi referred to a Sanskrit phrase, and explained: “This phrase means — This is mine, that is yours. I did this, you did that. This differentiation into us-and-them is by people with little hearts…,” the minister said, dedicating the day’s celebrations to Indians, artisans, and also to non-Bengali people who see Indian traditions with the same point of view.

Lekhi, when reminded of the TMC-run state government’s contributions (and claims) she said that the process involving inscription on the list involves the Union government and not any state government. The country (government), each time, sends several entries.

An entry for Durga Puja’s inscription was sent in 2012, but the dossier was rejected. Through Sangeet Natak Academi, it was resent in 2019. Finally, the entry was accepted in 2021.

Lekhi reminded that several ministries contribute to the entire process, namely, education, culture, and external affairs. “With the combined efforts of all concerned, this task has been accomplished."

The minister also highlighted the prime minister’s consistent efforts, adding that while India has many festivals that are part of its cultural heritage and any of these could have been sent, but Druga Puja was selected.

“The PM has always taught that there should be collective efforts, and different government departments should collectively deal one issue, so oneness in effort should be seen…special thanks to the PM who had chosen this subject and told the entire world that the experience that you get of Durga Puja is for everyone to visualise, and enjoy,” Lekhi added.