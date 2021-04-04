Pramod Bora, BJP's new ally in Assam, to be kingmaker?

Pramod Bora, the new chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council, became the face of Bodoland peace accord of 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 04 2021, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 12:50 ist
Bodoland Territorial Council's chief Pramod Boro. Credit: Facebook

In poll-bound Assam, amid rigorous campaigning from the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the saffron party's new ally, Bodoland Territorial Council's chief Pramod Boro, has come up as an influential power, and could even be a kingmaker in the ongoing polls.

Boro's United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) emerged as a lone rival of Hagrama Mohilary's ruling Bodoland People's Front (BPF), wresting power from the 15-year-old government with the help of the BJP in December.

The young chief of the BTC is considered the main competitor of Mohilary, who was in power from 2005 to 2020 and is considered to be the face of Bodo politics. Boro was president of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), one of the most important civil groups in the region, before foraying into politics.

The UPPL is contesting in Assam from three seats in alliance with the BJP in the ongoing polls.

The Bodoland dispute, one of the region's key issues, marked Boro's entry into electoral politics. The Bodo tribe have been engaged in an armed movement since the mid-1980s, fighting for 'Bodoland'. The most recent peace accord signed by the Centre, state and the Bodo groups diffused armed insurgencies in the area. The ABSU was a key signatory of the accord, putting Boro on the political map of the state.

In the BTC elections in 2020, the BJP abandoned Mohilary and BPF and fought independently. The saffron party then allied with UPPL to take over the 18-year-old council.

Just like his predecessor, Boro shot to political relevance and became the head of the council on the back of the peace accord. His party UPPL is seen as a Bodo-centric party. Even as Mohilary has major influence in the region, most of the BPF's voter base in not Bodo-based.

Boro is seen as one of the few people who brought back peace in the region after years of insurgency.

 

