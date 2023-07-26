President Murmu visits birthplace of Netaji in Odisha's Cuttack

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited the birthplace of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Odisha's Cuttack where she will attend various programmes during the day.

Accompanied by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, she travelled around 30 km by road to reach Cuttack from Raj Bhavan in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

Braving rains, people queued up on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of the president who hails from the state.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the city for the president's day-long visit, police said.

She started her Cuttack tour by paying obeisance at the famous Chandi temple here.

President Murmu then went to the residence of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das and paid floral tribute to his statue.

She visited the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Netaji Museum.

Murmu is scheduled to attend the valedictory session of the 75th-year celebrations of the Orissa High Court in Cuttack and address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

She will also grace the convocation of National Law University, Odisha.

Before returning to Delhi on Thursday, the President will interact with people of particularly vulnerable tribal groups at the Raj Bhavan.

She will also launch Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya theme for 2023 -- 'The Year of Positive Change', and lay the foundation stone for its lighthouse complex at Dasabatia in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh said elaborate security arrangements have been made in the twin cities for the President's visit.

This is Murmu's third visit to Odisha since assuming the country's highest office on July 25 last year.