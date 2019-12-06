Protest against CAB intensifies in Assam, Tripura

Blockades and demonstrations in parts of Assam and Tripura marked the second day of protest against the Canibet's nod to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Thursday amid BJP's promise of "measures" to protect indigenous people in the Northeast.

Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), a regional political party in Tripura blocked NH-8 and railway tracks as part of its 12-hour blockade call to oppose the bill, while organisations in various parts of Assam took to the streets. Several trains had to be cancelled in Tripura in view of the blockade.

"Since 2016 BJP has been trying to offer citizenship to the Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, without any concerns for the protection of the identity of the indigenous people. This shows how indifferent BJP is to the protests across the Northeast," INPT general secretary, Jagadish Debbarma said.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, a peasants' rights body staged a demonstration infront of Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati while Congress MLAs protested outside the state Assembly after the Speaker did not allow them to raise the issue inside the House.

"The BJP government is trying to pass a communal and unconstitutional Bill while on the other hand, it is trying to curtail public voice against it. But Congress will continue to oppose their effort to give citizenship to the post-1971 migrants," Congress leader Rakibul Hussain said.

The All Assam Students' Union and 30 other organisations decided to intensify their protest across Assam demanding to scrap of the Bill.

Facing flak from different organisations, Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that the government would take "adequate measures" to protect the identity and interests of the indigenous people.