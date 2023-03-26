Locals in Ranchi demand 100% quota in govt jobs

Protest in Ranchi demanding 100% quota for locals in govt jobs

The protesters had tried to gherao the assembly on Thursday over their demands, but were baton-charged by the police

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Mar 26 2023, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 01:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A large number of youths demonstrated in Ranchi on Saturday, demanding that all government jobs in the state be reserved for local candidates.

The protesters, under the banner of Jharkhand State Students Union (JSSU), took out a symbolic 'funeral procession' of Chief Minister Hemant Soren from near Ranchi College, before burning his effigy in the Morabadi area.

The protesters had tried to gherao the assembly on Thursday over their demands, but were baton-charged by the police.

Also Read | All women crew operate passenger train in Jharkhand

"We wanted to give a memorandum to the chief minister on Thursday, requesting him to make changes in the state's recruitment policy so that 100 per cent jobs could be ensured for Jharkhand's students. But, the CM did not pay any attention to our demand," JSSU leader Devendra Nath Mahto said.

He said the government must fulfil their demand by March 27, otherwise an "aggressive agitation" would be launched.

