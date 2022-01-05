Railways introduces tourist circuit trains to promote tourism in Northeast

Indian Railways has started introducing trains in specific tourist circuits in the scenic Northeast in order to promote tourism.

As part of the move, trains with vistadome coaches have been introduced in five routes so far and efforts are underway to introduce the same in other tourist circuits.

Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting on the projects and discussed with officials of the ministry of tourism for introduction of vistadom coaches for promoting tourism.

The vistadom coaches were introduced in the Guwahati-Haflong route in December and later between Guwahati and Naharlagun (Arunachal Pradesh) and between Naharalagun and Tinsukia in upper Assam. The Railways has identified some other tourist routes in Tripura and South Assam.

Vistadome coaches are glass-top coaches, with wooden interiors and accommodate about 35 to 40 passengers and are attached as additional coaches in a train in that route. The glass roof that allows panoramic view of the landscape is the highlight of such coaches.

A statement issued by Northeast Frontier Railway said the Railway is working very hard to accomplish the vision of connectivity in the Northeast. "Rs 7,000 crores has been allocated for ongoing railway projects in Northeast this year. There will be no shortage of funds. We will work towards achieving the goals," said the statement quoting Vaishnaw.

It said electrification of railway tracks has been completed up to Guwahati. Further work for electrification is also in progress. "Thorough study is being done to introduce more passenger, inter-city and Janshatabdi like trains in Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram," it said.

