Railways using facial recognition technology to identify Odisha accident victims' bodies

The Railway is using face recognition technology to identify the Balasore train accident victims as around 80 bodies are yet to be claimed.

The railway is using face recognition technology and mobile data dump for identification of victims and to contact their kin, a railway official said here.

Some of the bodies are damaged beyond recognition. The faces of the victims were matched with the profiles linked to their mobile numbers. In this method, the railway was able to identify around 50 victims. Even their Aadhaar numbers were tracked through Know Your Customer (KYC) data and their families contacted, sources said.

The railways is using its vast network to contact victims' family members. The railway's toughest challenge is to contact family members of victims of those travelling in general class tickets, said an official.

Separately, Odisha Chief Secretary P K Jena said in Bhubaneshwar that total 288 deaths were confirmed and in which 205 bodies have been identified so far and handed over to their families. The remaining 83 bodies were kept at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and other hospitals for identification, he said.

He also said that the Odisha Government is making arrangements for transportation of bodies till the final destination. The railways also asked its station and divisional level officers to provide help to the families and make sure that they do not face any inconvenience.