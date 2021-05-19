Raj Bhawan security was breached: Bengal Guv Dhankhar

Raj Bhawan security was breached on Tuesday, alleges Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2021, 10:54 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 10:54 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Credit: PTI Photo

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has alleged that the security at the Raj Bhawan was breached on Tuesday, by 'unruly elements' in front of Kolkata Police. He posted a copy of the official statement on his Twitter handle.

More to follow...

Jagdeep Dhankhar
West Bengal
raj bhawan

