Raj Bhawan security was breached on Tuesday, alleges Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has alleged that the security at the Raj Bhawan was breached on Tuesday, by 'unruly elements' in front of Kolkata Police. He posted a copy of the official statement on his Twitter handle.
State of law and order @MamataOfficial even at the main entry gate of Raj Bhawan worrisome with stance police @KolkataPolice leaving all to be desired.
And all this when the area is subject to 144 CrPC prohibitory orders.
Constrained to seek an update on it. pic.twitter.com/HIiD7bTf67
— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 19, 2021
More to follow...
