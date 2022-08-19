Rajnath Singh meets Manipur CM Biren Singh over breakfast

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief Minister N Biren Singh over an elaborate breakfast on Friday at his Luwangshangbam residence.

The defence minister was given a rousing welcome en route to the chief minister's private residence.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, several state ministers and BJP leaders, including the party's state president A Sharda Devi, also attended the meeting.

"It was an absolute pleasure to have Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji at my residence today and sought his guidance on various important matters of the state. Immensely grateful for his continuous support all throughout (sic)," the chief minister tweeted.

"Delighted to host Shri @rajnathsingh Ji for a hearty breakfast at my residence in presence of Hon'ble Ministers, MLA, COAS and Senior party functionaries," he added.

The defence minister then went to the office of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) in Mantripukhri where he interacted with Assam Rifles jawans, and personnel of the 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army.

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to the Northeastern state. On Thursday, he inaugurated the Manipur chapter of the 131st Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak stadium.