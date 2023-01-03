Rajnath Singh visits Arunachal Pradesh, his first after Tawang clash, inaugurates 28 infrastructure projects

In his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh since the clash with Chinese forces at Tawang on December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated 28 infrastructure projects, giving a boost to defence forces guarding the borders.

Of these projects implemented by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), eight have been constructed in Ladakh, five in Arunachal Pradesh, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three each in Sikkim, Punjab, Uttarakhand and two in Rajasthan.

The highlight of Singh's visit was inauguration of the 100-meter long, Class 70 steel Arch Superstructure bridge over the Siyom River on Along-Yinkiong Road connecting Upper Siang, Tuting and Yinkiong in Arunachal Pradesh. "This signature bridge is of strategic importance to our defence forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas of Upper Siang district, Tuting and Yinkiong Region and will also boost socio-economic development of the region," said a statement issued by Army.

The statement said the projects worth Rs. 724 crores were completed by the BRO in record time and many have been constructed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology. The projects included 22 bridges, three roads and three other related projects.

The defence minister also released a Compendium of New Technologies being adopted by the BRO in construction of roads, bridges, airfields and tunnel infrastructure to negate the effects of remote and hostile terrain with adverse weather condition which unduly affects the quality of civil engineering works and meeting the timelines of completion of the projects.

"With higher thrust on infrastructure development over the last couple of years, new and emerging technologies are reshaping the dynamics of road construction. Successful implementation of some of the new construction technologies across various projects are cementitious bases for surfacing work of roads, use of geo cells, plastic coated aggregates for bituminous works, use of M-50 grade inter locking concrete blocks in pavements, soil stabilization using geo-synthetic materials, pre-cast concrete technology for construction of retaining walls and culverts, drains, RE walls, pavement panels, carbon neutral habitats, use of steel slag in road construction, white topping for rehabilitation of roads, Carbon Neutral Habitat, 3-D Printed buildings." said the statement.