Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde, who were camping in Guwahati, had decided to contribute Rs 51 lakh for the people of flood-ravaged Assam.

The fund would be transferred to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“All Shiv Sena MLAs and supporting MLAs would contribute Rs 51 lakh to Assam CM’s Relief Fund,” Shinde tweeted.

The Shiv Sena rebels came under sharp criticism as they were staying at a luxury hotel in Guwahati even as parts of Assam were grappling with severe floods. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also face Opposition's ire for hosting the MLAs as the state battled floods. The Congress and Trinamool Congress units of Assam had undertaken protests outside the hotel and condemned the BJP and Shiv Sena rebels.

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah had last week shot off a letter to Shinde, saying “Assam is facing a devastating flood situation. In such a critical and deplorable situation of the state, the presence of Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati and the busy activities of the Assam government in providing royal hospitality are quite unfair and unacceptable."

After signs of improvement, the flood situation worsened in parts of Assam on Wednesday following heavy rains in the past 24 hours.

Many new areas in North Assam districts like Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Majuli were inundated on Tuesday following heavy rains not only in Assam but in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh too. Five deaths have been reported since Sunday due to landslides in the state capital, Itanagar.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu asked people to shift to safer places in order to avoid more casualties. Water from the Siang river surged on Tuesday following heavy rains. Several areas have been inundated in East Siang district, officials said.