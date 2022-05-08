Reforms benefiting the super-rich, alleges Trinamool

The economic reforms (by the Centre) need ‘reforming’ for the benefits to reach the common people, the Trinamool Congress has said, alleging that the beneficiaries of reform measures have been the super-rich.

Like in other parts of the country, the hike in cooking gas prices has left residents of Kolkata jolted, with a 14.2kg domestic refill gas cylinder costing Rs 1,026 in the city.

Referring to the world inequality report, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Trinamool’s MP in Rajya Sabha, on Saturday, said India is among the leading countries in terms of inequality, and the benefits of the economic reforms are not reaching the commoner, but instead are benefiting the super-rich.

“That is why we demand that there should be a process for reforming the economic reforms. Otherwise, the benefit of economic reform will never reach the common people,” he said.

Presenting a comparative analysis on the rise of fuel and cooking gas prices, Ray said rising prices have made life difficult for the commoner, as consequently tariffs for goods, trains, and trucks, and prices of things of daily use are also affected and cost more. “We condemn this in the strongest of words,” he said, adding that the Bengal chief minister had requested the Centre to discuss the issue with states, as fuel is cheaper in neighbouring countries.

Referring to PM Modi’s comment that some states didn’t reduce fuel prices at their end, Ray said that common people are being befooled. The Centre has consistently raised excise duty since 2014 and has been profiteering through hikes.

The repo rate increase by the Reserve Bank of India has made loans of different types more expensive, Ray said. The Centre has kicked another punch in the stomach of the middle class and the poor, he alleged.

He added that to ‘improve’ the current situation, a mass campaign needs to be taken in a democratic way against the Modi government. Like in West Bengal, where the people are united under Mamata’s leadership, similarly voices need to be raised in other states, he said.