RSS Core Group 2-day meet to begin in Kolkata on Tuesday

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) core group is meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An important representative of the Sangh confirmed to Deccan Herald that the 'RSS Akhil Bharatiya Top Toli' meet is to be attended by Mohan Bhagwat, sarkaryavah, Dattatreya Hosbale, saha sarkaryavah, and other nodal leaders, Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, Mukund C R, Arun Kumar, and Ramdutt Chakradhar.

It is after a decade that such a top level meeting is taking place in the West Bengal capital. While the toli meeting takes place after every four months, this meeting will discuss points of possible discussion that could figure in the Pratinidhi Sabha, scheduled to take place during 11-13 March, in Ahmedabad.

The toli sabha takes place every four months where the top leaders discuss and review observations and outcomes made by them to different parts of the country.

While the meeting is for discussing internal and organisational issues, issues of national importance could also feature .

The Uttar Pradesh elections, besides those of other states, is of immense interest to even non-political organisations. With such an intense election process, the democracy is maturing, it's a progress, and the young generation is growing, a veteran with the Sangh feels.

While the 100 years of Sangh's existence are still a few years away, no plans have yet been publicly shared of how this occasion will be observed. The Sangh, however, will strive to 'increase its reach, and make its role more effective' in society, according to an official representative of the Sangh.

