RSS irked with certain Bengal BJP leaders

A section of Bengal BJP leaders’ effort to project themselves as being close to the RSS, has irked the leaderships who alleged that these leaders by celebrating individual RSS ideologues are violating its tradition.

According to RSS sources, the RSS is against celebrating individuals but some BJP leaders are doing so.

“Even as Keshav Baliram Hedgewar is the founder of the RSS, we do not celebrate his birth or death anniversary. Some BJP leaders are doing exactly this by tweeting on his birth and death anniversary. This is against the tradition of RSS,” a senior RSS leader said.

BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Suvendu Adhikari and Soumitra Khan tweeted on the death anniversary of Hedgewar. The RSS celebrates six days each year including the ‘Hindu Samrajya Divas’ which was on June 23.

According to sources, currently, there are three groups in the state BJP. The first one comprises of leaders who came to the BJP directly from the RSS; the second group comprises of leaders who came to the BJP directly, but are adopting the RSS’ ideology; the third group comprises of leaders who joined the BJP from other parties.

RSS sources said that BJP leaders who came from other parties are trying to project themselves as being close to the RSS so that they can draw the attention of the Central BJP leadership.

“They are violating the RSS’ tradition in the process as they are not aware it’s rule,” a senior RSS leader said.