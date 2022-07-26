Sack arrested Partha Chatterjee immediately: Adhir Chowdhury tells Mamata

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to immediately sack" minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a school jobs scam in the state.
In a letter written to Banerjee, Chowdhury said “irregularities” in the recruitment process by the School Service Commission (SSC) is "an open secret”.
Read | ED gets 10-day custody of Partha Chatterjee, associate in school jobs scam case
"I am writing this letter regarding the misdeed of Partha Chatterjee. He was the Education Minister from 2014-2021, during which the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment occurred. It was only after court's intervention that investigation agencies started acting upon it.
"It is a huge blot on the government of West Bengal. I urge you to sack Partha Chatterjee from ministership immediately," the Bengal Congress president said.
Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday.
A city court on Monday granted 10 days' ED custody of the senior Trinamool Congress leader and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested in connection with the scam.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave
Christie's previews September sale of Indian art
Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak
Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu
Love, middle path and the Ikea effect
DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?
Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species
Schools must be responsive to the needs of students