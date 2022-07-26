Sack Partha Chatterjee immediately: Adhir tells Mamata

Sack arrested Partha Chatterjee immediately: Adhir Chowdhury tells Mamata

In a letter written to Banerjee, Adhir Chowdhury said 'irregularities' in the recruitment process by the School Service Commission (SSC) is 'an open secret'

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 26 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 15:57 ist
'It is a huge blot on the government of West Bengal. I urge you to sack Partha Chatterjee from ministership immediately,' the Bengal Congress president said. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to immediately sack" minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a school jobs scam in the state.

In a letter written to Banerjee, Chowdhury said “irregularities” in the recruitment process by the School Service Commission (SSC) is "an open secret”.

Read | ED gets 10-day custody of Partha Chatterjee, associate in school jobs scam case

"I am writing this letter regarding the misdeed of Partha Chatterjee. He was the Education Minister from 2014-2021, during which the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment occurred. It was only after court's intervention that investigation agencies started acting upon it.

"It is a huge blot on the government of West Bengal. I urge you to sack Partha Chatterjee from ministership immediately," the Bengal Congress president said.

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday.

A city court on Monday granted 10 days' ED custody of the senior Trinamool Congress leader and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested in connection with the scam. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Partha Chatterjee
Mamata Bannerjee
Enforecement Directorate
West Bengal
Trinamool Congress
SSC
India News

What's Brewing

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

 