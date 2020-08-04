'Santa Claus’ arrives early to make children of East Medinipur smile

For the children of Kolaghat town in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district Christmas seems to have arrived earlier. No they are not celebrating Christmas in advance. Social workers dressed as Santa Claus are giving them a pleasant surprise by suddenly arriving at their doorsteps with gifts. The move is aimed at curbing depression among children amid the pandemic and raise awareness among them.

Apart from Santa Claus they also dress as Charlie Chaplin and sometimes as ghosts when bringing gifts for children. The initiative undertaken by two organizations for social work namely Vivekananda Sishu Culture Association and Sanket includes gifting children with health drinks, biscuits, dry fruits and chocolates.

According to the organisers they have roped in artists who perform as clowns in circuses and carnivals for the task. They also said that so far they have been able to 'bring joy' to more than 300 children in Colaghat and adjoining villages.

They also said that during the visits the volunteers speak to children about hand hygiene and norms of social distancing. The volunteers strictly maintain social distancing and wear masks while interacting with children.

“Like adults children are also depressed during the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Our only aim is to bring children out of depression with our humble effort,” said one of the organisers Subhankar Basu.

The move has been praised by locals. They said that due to being confined indoors for such a long time children were getting depressed and irritated. But the “unexpected gifts” have brought a welcome change in their lives and now they are all smiles, locals said.