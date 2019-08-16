Saradha scam: CBI questions TMC min Partha Chatterjee

The CBI on Friday summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary-general Partha Chatterjee in relation to the Saradha chit fund scam. It has also summoned former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar during the day in relation to the Rose Valley chit fund case. Both appeared before the Central agency in the afternoon and are currently being questioned.



CBI sources said Chatterjee has been summoned as he is the editor of TMC’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla which the investigators' claim have received funds from the Saradha Group. They also said that Chatterjee is likely to be asked why Jago Bangla received funds from Saradha Group and whether he was aware of it. Upon his arrival at CBI’s office at CGO Complex on the eastern fringes of the city Chatterjee did not address the media and walked straight into the building.



Earlier CBI had questioned TMC MP Derek O’ Brien and the party’s general secretary Subrata Bakshi over the same issue.



Kumar who arrived at the CGO Complex was earlier summoned by CBI. But then he sought more time from CBI to appear before them. Soon after CBI issued another summon to Kumar following which he appeared before CBI on Friday. Kumar currently holds the post of ADG CID of West Bengal.



Kumar and Chatterjee are being questioned by two separate teams of CBI officials.