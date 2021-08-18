Save the Children launches Covid-19 assistance programme for 6,000 families in Assam

Save the Children-Bal Raksha Bharat, a leading child rights organisation has started a Covid-19 humanitarian response programme to support 6,000 marginalised families in Assam.

Under the programme, the organisation on Wednesday started distribution of food and hygiene products in Lepekatta Tea Estate in eastern Assam's Dibrugarh district for the economically weaker households.

"We are trying to provide ration items for at least two months to those whose income has been severely impacted by the second wave of Covid-19 so far. This will continue for the same communities in other tea gardens and adjoining areas. This assistance is targeted to the most vulnerable communities from tea gardens and flood prone areas in various districts of Assam. Save the Children has already been working with these communities on child rights since several years," the NGO said in a statement.

"Apart from this, we have been supporting with medical equipments in collaboration with National Health Mission, Assam to strengthen the government health facilities for treatment and promotion of Covid-appropriate behavior” said Chittapriyo Sadhu, deputy director - Programme Management (East), Save the Children.

He further said, “The pandemic has left long lasting impact on the children. With schools and Anganwadi centres closed for long, education of children has been severely impacted. We appeal to the government to take appropriate measures to bring the children back to schools, especially those from the tea plantation communities.”