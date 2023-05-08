SC asks Centre, state to arrange security, relief and rehabilitation of those hit by Manipur violence

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and properties in recent violence in Manipur while emphasising that all measures should be taken to restore normalcy as it is a humanitarian issue.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala decided to post on May 17 pleas related to the protection of people in the violence triggered after the Manipur High Court's decision on Scheduled Tribe status to Meetei/Meitei community.

The court, however, expressed reservations over the Manipur High Court's March 27 order directing the state government to recommend to the Centre for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list. Our Constitution bench decision was not considered, the bench said.

The court took note of the statement by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Centre and the State that the action would be taken at the appropriate forum in the matter.

"This is a humanitarian issue. The government is taking action. Our immediate target is the protection, rescue and rehabilitation of people. We are concerned deeply about loss of life and loss of properties," the bench said.

"Let the people take stock of the situation," the bench added.

Taking into consideration the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Centre and the state, the bench emphasised that due arrangements must be made in the relief camps and all necessary precautions must be taken for the rehabilitation of displaced persons. Medical care should also be provided in relief camps.

Senior advocates Colin Gonsalves and Sanjay Hegde raised the issue of displacement and evacuation of stranded persons.

The bench said the Supreme Court is a public forum as the proceedings before it should not become a ground to further destabilise the state.

Mehta submitted that 52 companies of Central Armed Police Force and 101 companies of Army/ Assam rifles have been deployed in Manipur, and flag marches conducted in disturbed areas, besides the appointment of a senior police officer as a security advisor and a senior IAS officer as chief secretary of the state.

He said relief camps were organised for housing people and provide food, reservation, etc.

"On the ground, the army and other paramilitary forces are working and they are successful, let everything calm down. This case can come up after 10 days," he said, adding no incident of violence was reported on Sunday. Mehta also said helicopters and drones were being used to monitor the situation.

Dinganglung Gangmei, BJP MLA and Chairman of the Hill Area Committee (HAC) of the Manipur Legislative Assembly filed a plea against the High Court's March 27 direction for including Meetei/Meitei community as the Scheduled Tribe in the Presidential list.

A separate petition has been filed by Manipur Tribal Forum for a probe by the Special Investigation Team into the killing of 30 tribals. It alleged that the attack on tribals had full support of the BJP which is in power at the Centre and the State.

The petitioner cited the constitutional bench judgment of the Supreme Court in 'State of Maharashtra vs Milind' (2001) which clearly laid down that it is not open to state government or courts or tribunals or any other authority to modify, amend or alter the list of Schedule Tribes specified in the notification issued under clause (1) of the Article 342 of the Constitution.