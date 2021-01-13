Second Covid-19 vaccine consignment arrives in Odisha

Second Covid-19 vaccine consignment arrives in Odisha

The state had received its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday in 40,822 vials of 'Covishield', manufactured by Pune's Serum Institute of India

PTI
PTI, Bhubhaneswar,
  • Jan 13 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 15:10 ist
Workers unload from a plane the first consignment of Covishield vaccines, dispatched from Serum Institute of India, at Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha received the second consignment of Covid vaccine on Wednesday as a special plane carrying 20,000 vials of indigenously developed 'Covaxin' arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, an official said.

The state had received its first consignment of Covid vaccine on Tuesday when 40,822 vials of 'Covishield', manufactured by Pune's Serum Institute of India, arrived on a special flight.

The vials of Covaxin, manufactured in Hyderabad by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, were transported to the State Vaccine Store here amid tight security, he said.

Covaxin will be administered to people in the state capital and Covishield in the districts, the official said.

If more Covaxin doses are available, those will be administered to people in other urban areas, he said.

The first consignment of Covishield comprising 4.08 lakh doses will be dispatched to all the districts within 48 hours before the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16, the official said.

Vaccines have already reached Cuttack, Puri and Nayagarh districts and special vehicles with police escorts have been lined up for transportation of the vials to all the 162 vaccination centres.

Expressing his happiness over the arrival of Covid vaccines, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement, "It is a moment of great joy. Odisha is fully prepared with an elaborate system for a seamless vaccination programme to save precious lives."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Serum Institute of India
Covishield

What's Brewing

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

The Lead: Nutrition and wellness in the year 2021

The Lead: Nutrition and wellness in the year 2021

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

'I could just vanish': Notes to prevent death in Kabul

'I could just vanish': Notes to prevent death in Kabul

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Pandemic cut traffic congestion in most nations in 2020

Pandemic cut traffic congestion in most nations in 2020

No limit: More exercise, better heart health

No limit: More exercise, better heart health

 