Security up in Kolkata after Durga Puja terror alert

Security beefed up in Kolkata after terror alert during Durga Puja

The Kolkata Police has decided to deploy commandos of its combat battalion and special striking force at 38 points in the city

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 11 2021, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 14:23 ist
An idol of the Goddess Durga is seen on a makeshift place of worship. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kolkata Police has made elaborate security arrangements, including deployment of commandos of its special forces, to foil any terror attack during the Durga Puja festival that begins on Monday, a senior officer said.

All forms of precautionary measures have been taken in view of prevailing threats from divisive and terrorist groups to destabilise peace and harmony during the festivities, he said.

Also read: West Bengal sounds terror alert during Durga Puja

The Kolkata Police has decided to deploy commandos of its combat battalion and special striking force at 38 points in the city, the officer said, adding that 31 rapid patrolling teams have also been engaged.

"There would be a three-tier security arrangement in and around the city during the Durga Puja festival this year. In three divisions in south and southwest part of the city, we will have at least 18 patrolling teams, and the remaining groups will be in north and central Kolkata.

At least 13 quick response teams have also been deployed,” the IPS officer said. Citing terror threats, the West Bengal government has put the police on alert in view of the Durga Puja festivities in the state.

At least 13 special Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) have been engaged at important crossings such as Gariahat, Golpark, Rashbehari, New Alipore, and Chetla Central Road-Govinda Auddy Road, and PCRs (Police Control Rooms) will be in charge at 26 points across the city.

Security has been beefed up at metro stations, market places, shopping malls, popular monuments and important government offices, the officer said. All community puja committees were asked to engage an adequate number of volunteers in the pandals to keep vigil on movement of suspicious persons and inform the police in case of any emergency.

CCTV cameras and watchtowers were made mandatory for large Durga Puja pandals, the police officer added.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Durga Puja
Kolkata
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 