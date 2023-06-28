Seven killed, 16 injured as Rath touched overhead power lines in North Tripura

At least seven persons including two children died and 16 others received injuries after the chariot they were pulling came in contact with an overhead power cable during a Rath Yatra procession at Kumarghat in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday.

Officials said the condition of five injured devotees is said to be critical. They said the flag post of the chariot, made of iron, touched the 33KV overhead power lines at around 4.45 pm as the devotees pulled the chariot much beyond the area where it was supposed to be stopped. The devotees died due to electrocution. The incident took place during the Ulta Rath or return Rath procession. The procession is taken out with Lord Jagannath and his two siblings Balaram and Subhadra in the chariot to celebrate the annual Rath Yatra.

Six died on the spot while another breathed his last later in a hospital. Six other critically injured were rushed to Agartala Government Medical College and Hospital, an official statement said on Wednesday evening.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the deaths of the devotees and rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy," Saha said in a condolence message.

Tripura power minister, Ratan Lal Nath, who was in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh for a programme, in a message said that he has issued an order for inquiry into the incident.

CM Saha announced ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh to the family of the deceased while Rs. 2.5 lakh to those who received more than 60 per cent of injuries. Rs. 74,000 would be given to each of those who sustained 40 to 60 per cent injuries while free treatment would be provided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs. two lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the mishap. Modi also condoled the deaths.

Opposition Tipra Motha, however, alleged the incident took place due to lapses on the part of the administration and demanded action against those responsible for the tragic incident.