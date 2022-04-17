Storms in Assam amid festival kill 14 people in 3 days

Severe storms in Assam amid Rongali Bihu kill 14 people in 3 days

Sources said most of the deaths were caused after uprooted trees fell on houses due to the severe storm

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Apr 17 2022, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 20:15 ist
Villagers riding on cycles stop near a tree uprooted during a storm on Friday night, at Uttarpara in Baksa district. Credit: PTI File Photo

At least 14 people have died in Assam in the past three days due to severe storms that has damaged houses, educational institutions and uprooted trees amid celebrations of Rongali Bihu, the state's biggest cultural festival.

Over 41,000 people in 592 villages have been affected due to the storm since Thursday.

The deaths have been reported from Dibrugarh (5), Tinsukia (3), Barpeta (3), Baksa (2) and Goalpara (1) districts. Several parts of Assam continued reported storms and heavy rains on Sunday evening too. But reports about the damage caused by the storm on Sunday has yet to come.

The severe storms hit several districts on Thursday, a day before the start of Rongali Bihu, in which eight deaths were reported from Dibrugarh (4), Barpeta (3) and Goalpara (1) districts. Nearly 600 villages were affected and over 1,500 houses were damaged (full and partially) due to the storm on Thursday. 

A report from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday night said that six more deaths were reported from Tinsukia (3), Baksa (2) and Dibrugarh (1) on Friday and Saturday, taking the death toll to 14. Over 2,300 houses have been damaged by the storm, it said.

Sources said most of the deaths were caused after uprooted trees fell on houses due to the severe storm. The storm caused misery to thousands of people who were celebrating the annual Rongali Bihu festival. "A few died while they were returning from Bihu functions organised by committees in different places. A warning has been sounded across Assam about possible storms and rainfall in the next few days too," said an ASDMA official. 

"Assessment of the damages caused by the storm is being done by the district administration for compensation by the government," said the official.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
storm
Rainfall
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Select films of Ray to be screened at KIFF 27th edition

Select films of Ray to be screened at KIFF 27th edition

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

 