Shah's visit to SSB Patna Frontier cancelled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Sashastra Seema Bal's Patna Frontier on Sunday has been cancelled, a statement said.

The function, where Shah was scheduled to dedicate to the public nine establishments of the SSB and do "bhoomi pujan" for a new Patna Frontier building, "has been cancelled because of unavoidable reasons", it said.

The home minister, who reached here in the evening, will now leave for Hisua in Nawada district in the afternoon for addressing a public meeting.

"The programme in Nawada stands. The district is peaceful and unaffected by disturbances elsewhere," BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra, who is camping in Nawada, told PTI over the phone.

Notably, Shah's tour of Sasaram in Rohtas district has been canceled because of communal tension that erupted during Ram Navami festivities.

Besides, communal conflagration has rocked Bihar Sharif, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district, barely 40 km from Nawada. Altogether 45 people have been arrested in the two riot-hit towns.