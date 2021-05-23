Six militants killed in encounter in Assam's Karbi Anglong forest

Six militants belonging to Dimsa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a small insurgent group were killed in an encounter with police and Assam Rifles personnel in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

A joint operation was launched in Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong on the wee hours of Saturday in which the militants were killed.

There is no report of casualties among the security forces, who carried out the operation.

GP Singh, Special Director General of Assam Police (Law and Order) said a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the slain militants.

The operation comes days after two traders were killed by the suspected DNLA militants in two seperate incidents in Karbi Anglong district.

Several cadres of the outfit had earlier laid down their weapons and decided to join the peace process but a faction was still carrying out violent activities in the hills district.

Security forces said efforts were on to nab all the cadres of DNLA that were involved in killings, abduction and extortion in the district.

Karbi Anglong had witnessed militancy for long but most major outfits have joined the peace process and an effort is underway to establish permanent peace in the district.