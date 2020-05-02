Special train carrying around 1,200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand amid coronavirus

A special train from Rajasthan's Kota carrying around 1,200 students belonging to Jharkhand reached Hatia railway station in Ranchi on Saturday, a senior railway official said.

The train entered the platform at 7.05 pm, Divisional Railway Manager of Ranchi Neeraj Ambast said.

These students were stranded in Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the states to ferry migrant labourers, students and tourists back home in buses or special trains.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray, Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta and other officials were present at the station to receive the students.

The officials welcomed them with flowers, food packets and water as the students clapped inside the bogie before alighting.

There were over 300 students from Ranchi among those who returned by the special train.

"It is a happy moment," a girl said as she struggled to hold back the tears.

Over 1,200 migrant workers arrived at the Hatia station from Telangana late Friday night on a special train.