'Spiritual realization must to face modern days issues'

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday called for spiritual awakening to face the modern day challenges brought about by science and technology as well as for establishing peace in society.

He said science and technology has brought about remarkable progress in today's world and with this progress comes challenges, which calls for spiritual awakening among people to lead a happy and healthy life.

"There is a strong need for spiritual realization among people to establish peace, harmony, brotherhood and friendship in society. People must work in such a way that inspires others to contribute to societys well being and motivates the younger generation to be disciplined, honest, committed", Sonowal said.

The chief minister said this while inaugurating the newly-constructed temple complex of century-old Sri Sri Nabagraha Smashan Niramuhia Shiva Temple in Guwahati.

Sonowal said society must instil human values among the young generation for a better society.

Education Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharjya, Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary were present on the occasion.