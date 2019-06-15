Stalemate continues between junior doctors, govt in WB

The stalemate between the agitating junior doctors at state-run medical colleges and the West Bengal government continued on Saturday afternoon as the junior doctors at NRS Medical College in Kolkata announced that they will not send any representative to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her office as they are doubtful how safe and neutral the closed-door meeting will be.

The cease work by junior doctors at various state-run medical colleges started after a section of junior doctors at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata were allegedly assaulted by the family members of a patient after he died at the hospital.

“We are deeply upset, hopeless and apprehensive regarding our representatives meeting with her behind closed doors that is why we are not sending any representatives to her office,” stated a release issued by the agitating junior doctors at NRS.

They further alleged that in the wake of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks against them junior doctors at several medical and dental colleges were assaulted by mobs.

“For the last two days the Chief Minister has made offensive and inappropriate statements directed towards doctors following which we faced mob attacks and physical assaults at different medical and dental colleges across the state,” stated the release.

The agitators reiterated their demand that the Chief Minister has to come to the NRS College to meet them and resolve the ongoing crisis.

They also said that they will resume work as soon as their demands are met.

“Right from the beginning, we are open to a healthy discussion to find a solution to meet our demands. We want to make this very clear that we are deeply concerned about the sufferings of common people. We want an urgent solution to the situation by ensuring proper safety and security at our work places as per hour demands. We shall resume our duties as soon as our demands are met,” stated the release.

Earlier in the day, fresh protests were held against the remark of Indian Medical Association (IMA) national president Dr Santanu Sen that “non-medical persons” are trying to prolong the unrest due to vested interests.

He was present at the meeting held by junior doctors at NRS Medical College on Saturday.

The junior doctors initially announced late on Friday that they will not meet the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat and demanded that she must come to the NRS Medical College to speak to them.