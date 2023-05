Stolen Buddhist holy book recovered in Arunachal; 4 arrested

The police recovered a stolen Buddhist holy book from an Arunachal Pradesh village after a nine-hour trek and four persons were arrested in connection with the theft.

A police officer said the holy book which was stolen from a monastery in Tawang district last month was recovered from a place in Luguthang village on Wednesday.

The four accused were arrested from Meragoh village on Monday for allegedly stealing the book from Luguthang monastery on April 29, the police officer said.

After receipt of a written complaint from one Tsering Chombey, the district police, led by Jang police station officer in-charge, Pema Wangchu, launched an investigation and arrested the four persons.

“During interrogation, they revealed that they had stolen the holy book (Ser Choi) from Luguthang Gonpa and had hidden it at a place near Luguthang village,” the police officer said.

A police team, accompanied by two of the accused persons, recovered the stolen book from Luguthang village after nine hours of trekking from Meragoh.