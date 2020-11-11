Suburban train services resume in Bengal under strict vigil

Suburban train services resumed in West Bengal on Wednesday after a gap of about seven months since the nationwide lockdown in March following the Covid-19 pandemic. The Railways authorities enforced strict crowd management procedures to ensure that social distancing norms were not violated.

The usual scene of local trains cramped with passengers jostling with each other for space was missing on Wednesday. There was heavy deployment of RPF and GRP at major stations such as Sealdah and Howrah and wearing masks has been made mandatory for entering the stations. Thermal scanning is also being conducted at stations.

Arrangements of alternate sitting in compartments are made to avoid overcrowding. Markings are also made on platforms so that social distancing norms are maintained while passengers wait for the trains to arrive.

The development brought cheers among daily commuters especially those who come to Kolkata to earn a livelihood. "Although the number of passengers was less than usual during the day, it is likely to increase in the coming days," said sources in the South Eastern Railways.

While the Eastern Railway is running 413 local trains in the Sealdah division, 202 trains are being operated in the Howrah division. The South Eastern Railway is running 81 trains.