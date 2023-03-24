Suspended TMC leader points fingers at BJP, CPM leaders

Former Bengal minister and suspended Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee, currently in custody concerning the investigation into irregularities in recruitments, on Thursday, raised serious allegations against leaders in the Opposition – the BJP and the CPM – while speaking to reporters, on way to a court.

Naming three Opposition politicians, Chatterjee said that the leaders, who have been speaking out loudly should look into what they had done in the past. Chatterjee alleged that they made recommendations (of names), but he declined to say that he was not the recruiter. Pointing at one of the BJP leaders, Chatterjee said that records of the leader concerned be looked into for the year 2011-12.

The BJP and the CPM leaders responded to Chatterjee’s allegations, calling them baseless.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, asked why the allegations should not be looked into, as these were being raised by someone who is also an accused.