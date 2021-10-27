Tension in parts of Tripura after Hindus attacked in Bangladesh

Administration in North Tripura district clamped Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting gathering of more than four persons after communal tension was reported in some areas under two sub-divisions on Tuesday.

Violence broke out at Panisagar and Dharmanagar sub-divisions during a procession by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was organised to protest against attacks on Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. One mosque was vandalised and some houses and shops were set on fire allegedly by VHP workers after a clash broke out.

Police said a case was registered suo motu while another was filed by minority organisations seeking action against those who vandalised the mosque. "No fresh incident was reported today but tension still prevails. So we are keeping constant watch to ensure that peace and communal harmony is maintained," a police officer said.

Police provided security to mosques across the state to prevent further communal tension and attack as organisations representing right wing activists are staging protests against the violence in Bangladesh. Police stations have been asked to held meetings with community organisations to ensure that violence is not reported during such protest programmes.

Opposition CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress alleged that the ruling BJP was supporting the right wing organisations to reap political benefits ahead of municipality elections slated next month and the Assembly elections in 2023. BJP, however, denied such allegations saying police would take action against those involved in communal violence.

Watch latest videos by DH here: