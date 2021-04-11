There will be many more Sitalkuchis if anyone tries to cross the limit: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Courting fresh controversy on Sunday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that there will be many more incidents in the state like the one in Sitalkuchi if anyone tries to cross the limit.

“Go to the booths and cast your votes. The Central forces will be there. No one will dare to intimidate you. If anyone crosses the limit, there will be many more Sitalkuchis. You have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. So be careful,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh also said that those who thought that the Central forces bring their guns just for the show have now realized how hot the bullets are.

“It is just the beginning. Those who think that the Central forces bring their guns just for the show have now understood how hot the bullets are. This will happen across Bengal. If anyone tries to take the law in his own hands, he will get a befitting reply. I am hopeful that the day will soon come,” said Ghosh

Speaking at a rally at Baranagar in the North 24 Paraganas district, Ghosh also said that “naughty boys” were shot in Sitalkuchi and it was just the beginning.

“Where did so many naughty boys come from? These naughty boys were shot at Sitalkuchi. These naughty boys will not remain in Bengal. It is just the beginning,” said Ghosh.

Reacting to his comments, TMC MP Sougata Roy said that the way Ghosh is making comments after four persons were shot dead seems as if “Hitler’s ghost” was speaking.

“The way Dilip Ghosh is speaking after four persons were shot dead, it seems as of Hitler’s ghost is speaking. We always say that the BJP is a fascist party and Dilip Ghosh’s comment proves this. This is the philosophy of RSS. This is BJP’s philosophy, to shoot the people and throttle democracy,” said Roy.