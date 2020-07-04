TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal's Barrackpore

TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal's Barrackpore

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 04 2020, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 00:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

Champa Das, the councillor of ward number 2 of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, they said.

The incident happened in the Ichapore area in the evening and triggered a panic, the police said.

Das was first taken to a private hospital in Barrackpore and later, shifted to Kolkata for better treatment.

The police said a probe was underway.

Das had won the election as an Independent but joined the Trinamool Congress in 2019.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the opposition was behind the incident.

"She is very popular in her area. Those behind the incident must be arrested. For the last one year, the opposition has been trying to create a reign of terror in the area," TMC district president and senior minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
TMC
Shooting

What's Brewing

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

 