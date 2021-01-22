TMC expels MLA Baishali Dalmiya for 'anti-party activities'

Within hours after she criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership regarding the resignation of Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, the TMC expelled MLA Baishali Dalmiya for anti-party activities on Friday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the disciplinary committee meeting of the TMC.

“Baishali Dalmiya criticised him on television following the resignation of Rajib. The party decided that she cannot speak against the party in such a manner and hence the decision of her expulsion was taken,” said senior TMC MP Sougata Roy.

The MLA from the Bally Assembly constituency hit back at the TMC alleging that she was only raising her voice in protest against the activities of a section of party leaders in Howrah district who were obstructing Minister and MLAs in the district from performing their duties.

“If trying to safeguard the interests of the people is considered as an anti-party activity then I am guilty. I was not formally informed by the party about my expulsion and got to know about it from another person. This is the culture of the TMC,” said Baisakhi, daughter of late former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya.

Alleging that a section of TMC leaders was harming the party from inside like “termites” she said that if “bringing these termites to the notice of party leadership is considered as an anti-party activity, then I wonder where the TMC is heading.”

Asked whether she would join the BJP, Baisakhi said, “I have not yet thought of any such thing. But I will continue to stay by the people.”

TMC sources said that Baisakhi was expelled for mainly three reasons. “Not only was she contentiously speaking against the party in public and trying to malign it but she was also keeping in touch with disgruntled elements in the TMC,” a senior TMC leader said.