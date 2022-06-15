TMC releases 'chargesheets' against BJP in Tripura ahead of bypolls

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released a "chargesheet" against the BJP ahead of bypolls in four Assembly constituencies, accusing the ruling party of failing to fulfill the promises it made in its manifesto in 2018.

The document, named "a chargesheet of its crimes against people," says BJP committed crimes by not doing anything to address the issues concerning 10,323 terminated teachers and made negligible efforts for improving Tripura Tribal Areas and Autonomous District Council areas.

"The unemployment rate in Tripura is 17.4% which is much higher than the national average of 7.1%. BJP had promised to build an AIIMS in Tripura in two years but we have not seen any update on it yet," said TMC's Tripura state unit president, Subal Bhowmik. The TMC also released "constituency-wise chargesheets" for Agartala and Town Bodowali Assembly constituencies.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev said that the "chargesheet" was prepared on the basis of information collected from locals. "We conducted a survey and people complained that under the present government there had been multiple issues such as a drinking water crisis, poor road infrastructure, and lack of street lights.

Bypolls for four Assembly constituencies: Agartala, Town Bordolwali, Surma and Yubrajnagar are slated on June 23. Elections for the four seats were necessitated after three BJP MLAs switched over to Congress and Trinamool Congress and a CPM MLA died.

The bypolls are necessary for BJP as new Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting from Town Bordowali seat. TMC has put up candidates in all four seats.

TMC believes that the bypolls are going to be a semi-final for BJP ahead of Assembly elections in 2023. After the conservative victory in West Bengal, TMC has set its eyes on defeating BJP in Tripura in 2023.